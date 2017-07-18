Black River bridge now open after gas leak

According to officials, the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is now open following a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line, which led to the closing of the bridge.

Tackett said traffic was backed up and that gas company crews went to the scene to shut the gas off.

Both propane and natural gas were in the Black River and there was a strong smell in the area, Tackett added.

Tackett said crews got to the scene quickly, assessed the damage, and got repairs done quickly.

"Once they, I believe they had to dig the line up, to find the part that was ruptured," Tackett said. "But they got it fixed quick enough."

While the bridge was reopened to traffic, Tackett said crews will work overnight to fix any damage under the bridge due to the spill.

Crews will section off several parts of the bridge so traffic won't be able to pass through.

No one was injured in the incident.

