Gas line ruptured in Pocahontas, Black River bridge closed

According to Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett, a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line closing the Black River Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Tackett said traffic is backed up and that gas company crews are at the scene, shutting the gas off.

Both propane and natural gas are in the Black River and there is a strong smell in the area, Tackett said.

Tackett told Region 8 News they expect the bridge to be closed for about 4 hours.

Police are advising motorist to avoid the area if possible.

