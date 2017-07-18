Ex-boxing champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) - Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face, and threatening to kill her.

Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle say the 38-year-old Taylor was arrested at his home about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was later released. Court records do not show that charges have been filed.

Taylor is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton. The attorney who represented Taylor in that case was not available for comment Tuesday.

Taylor failed to attend a court hearing in June in a lawsuit filed by his cousin over the shooting and Taylor's representatives said then that Taylor was in Florida with no money.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.