Keeping your cool in warm weather

The warm weather in recent days has gripped a large section of the country including most if not all of Region 8.

In preparing for the weather, people should be mindful of their surroundings and do everything possible to protect their health during warm temperatures. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, people suffering from heat stress can experience heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin as well as a weak pulse, vomiting and nausea.

Symptoms include muscle cramps, heat rash, fainting or near fainting, with a pulse rate larger than 100, officials said.

People who suffer from heat stress should be moved to a cooler area while the person should have cool, wet cloths applied to their head, neck, arm pits and upper legs; as well as drink water.

The symptoms of a heat stroke include a 103-degree body temperature; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid pulse and altered mental state ranging from confusion to unconsciousness, officials said.

The National Institute on Aging also offers the following tips for people to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Spend time in locations with air-conditioning when possible.

Drink plenty of fluids. Good choices are water and diluted sport electrolyte drinks (1 part sport drink to 2 parts water) unless told otherwise by a doctor.

Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

The group also suggests that people check on the elderly when the weather is warm outside.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android