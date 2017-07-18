Free repair, rebuilding advice available at event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Free repair, rebuilding advice available at event

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

The people who saw their homes damaged by flooding and storms earlier this year will have an opportunity to get information and tips to make their homes stronger and safer, officials said Tuesday. 

In a statement, FEMA officials and owners of home improvement stores in Butler, Phelps, Taney and St. Louis counties said they are working on a project to help provide free literature involving home improvement tips.

The event will be held at Pack's Do-It Center, 918 S. Westwood Blvd., in Poplar Bluff from July 19-21. 

FEMA officials also plan to discuss several issues, including the need of flood insurance, rebuilding flooded homes and elevating utility lines away from flooded areas.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Luxora seeking second water tank

    Luxora seeking second water tank

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:57:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:22:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The City of Luxora is working on a project to provide more water in the city. According to Mayor Jasper Jackson, they're working to get a second water tank into the city. Jackson said they currently have a 50,000 gallon water tank. However, he said a second tank will allow them to have enough sufficient water to run the city; and also serve their first responders better. The mayor said they're seeking a grant from the Economic Development out of Jonesboro to help bring in a 100,...

    The City of Luxora is working on a project to provide more water in the city. According to Mayor Jasper Jackson, they're working to get a second water tank into the city. Jackson said they currently have a 50,000 gallon water tank. However, he said a second tank will allow them to have enough sufficient water to run the city; and also serve their first responders better. The mayor said they're seeking a grant from the Economic Development out of Jonesboro to help bring in a 100,...

  • Breaking

    Black River bridge now open

    Black River bridge now open

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:07:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:42:29 GMT
    (Source: iDriveArkansas.com(Source: iDriveArkansas.com

    According to officials, the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is now open. 

    According to officials, the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is now open. 

  • Neighborhood wants heavier police presence with speeding cars in area

    Neighborhood wants heavier police presence with speeding cars in area

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:32:48 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several residents in one Paragould neighborhood said they're concerned with speeding in their area.

    Several residents in one Paragould neighborhood said they're concerned with speeding in their area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly