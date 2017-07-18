Free repair, rebuilding advice available at event

The people who saw their homes damaged by flooding and storms earlier this year will have an opportunity to get information and tips to make their homes stronger and safer, officials said Tuesday.

In a statement, FEMA officials and owners of home improvement stores in Butler, Phelps, Taney and St. Louis counties said they are working on a project to help provide free literature involving home improvement tips.

The event will be held at Pack's Do-It Center, 918 S. Westwood Blvd., in Poplar Bluff from July 19-21.

FEMA officials also plan to discuss several issues, including the need of flood insurance, rebuilding flooded homes and elevating utility lines away from flooded areas.

