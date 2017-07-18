Survey: Arkansas 48th in courteous drivers

A new survey released this week does not place a lot of confidence in Arkansas drivers, especially whether or not they are courteous to others on the road.

According to the Kars4Kids Driving Survey, Arkansas drivers were ranked 48th in the nation in courteous drivers with only South Carolina and New York at the bottom of the list.

The survey results were based on individual online surveys with 50 licensed drivers, over the age of 18, in each state and was done in March and April this year.

The survey has a sampling error of + or - 12% but has a confidence level of 90%.

In the survey, drivers were asked a series of questions including how aggressively do you respond to slow drivers, do you let a car merge in front of you in heavy traffic and do you respond rudely if someone tailgates you?

The survey, which used a one to four scale with four being the most polite, showed that people in the West were more courteous, while people ages 51 to 64 and 65+ were at the top of courtesy, age wise. Also, women were considered more courteous than their male counterparts.

The top eight states, courtesy wise, were Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, Colorado and Washington state.

As for area states, Tennessee was 27th, Missouri was 29th while Mississippi was 40th in the survey.

