Neighborhood wants heavier police presence with speeding cars in area

Several residents in a Paragould neighborhood said they're concerned with constant speeding in their area.

Those who live on North 14th Street said they see vehicles zoom by the street with little to no care in the world.

One resident, Sandra Callahan, said she even had her mailbox knocked out by a careless driver over a year ago.

Callahan said it's a common street where kids play and joggers exercise, along with apartment and duplex living.

She believes it's only a matter of time before someone is struck and said that while Paragould police do occasionally spend time there clocking for speeders, there's not enough heavy presence.

"They speed down this road so fast that you can't tell what color the car is," Callahan said.

"It's just like they're saying like you know, I know the police officers aren't over here so I'm going to do what I want to, and they do."

Other residents said they want to see a heavier police presence from the department on North 14th Street.

Paragould police said anyone in that area who sees speedsters should call police immediately.

