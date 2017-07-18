Salvation Army looking to help panhandlers in Jonesboro

One person with the Salvation Army said Tuesday that there's a better way to deal with the issue of panhandling.

While it's not illegal, a federal judge did rule panhandling a misdemeanor offense to beg and Jonesboro police said they have investigated 45 calls of panhandling so far in 2017.

Many residents said they see the panhandlers mostly at the busiest intersections of the city.

Curtis Sadler, Captain of the Salvation Army in Jonesboro said not all panhandlers are legit, adding that many true panhandlers never turn to the Salvation Army for help.

He stressed that it's okay to give, but be mindful of who you're giving to.

"People are skeptical but one way they can always ensure their money is going to the right use is to donate to a charity like the Salvation Army, where 82 cents of every dollar goes back into your community," Sadler said.

Sadler said the money donated to the Salvation Army goes straight to fighting the homeless in Jonesboro.

He added that if you want to make a donation, you can donate at 800 Cate Ave., Jonesboro, AR, 72401.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android