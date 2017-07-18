Luxora seeking second water tank - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Luxora seeking second water tank

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
LUXORA, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Luxora is working on a project to provide more water in the city.

According to Mayor Jasper Jackson, they're working to get a second water tank into the city.

Jackson said they currently have a 50,000 gallon water tank.

However, he said a second tank will allow them to have enough sufficient water to run the city and also help serve their first responders better.

The mayor said they're seeking a grant from the Economic Development out of Jonesboro to help bring in a 100,000 gallon tank. 

“In the near future it's going to take another tank to serve the people properly and to serve the water properly,” Jackson said. “If you got enough water that your tank will never get low, than you're water will stay a lot cleaner with the iron and everything that we put in the water.”

Mayor Jackson said the estimated cost to complete this project is around $200,000.

After the city gets approved for the grant, Jackson said they hope to have their second water tank installed by 2018.
 

