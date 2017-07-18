Digital radio upgrade to help Gosnell emergency personnel

The Gosnell City Council passed a resolution to upgrade their police and fire department’s communication devices.

The departments are mostly on an analog system but hope to go all-digital.

Fire Captain Darryl Grisson said the community and local businesses had helped raise $15,000. Money that will be used, with the help of a grant, to upgrade their radios.

“We’re going to digital with police and fire that way it will allow us to basically be able to talk at the same time on two different scenes,” Grissom said. “So we won’t have double radio traffic and have problems with that. It will also give us more range and better communication that will limit some of our dead spots.”

The old analog system will remain in place as a backup.

The digital upgrade should be finished by the end of the week.

