JPD releases new details in reported robbery

Jonesboro police have released additional details to a weekend robbery that landed five teenagers behind bars.

The victims called police shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The victims told police they went to the 3700-block of Kristi Lake Drive to meet a girl. Jonesboro police say the 17-year-old girl the victims met was one of the five suspects arrested.

One of the victims told police when they arrived at the apartment complex, the girl, who police refer to as Suspect #5, walked them around the back of the building to “where she supposedly lived.”

“Victim #1 said that once they got to the back of the apartment a man jumped out of the bushes and tackled him to the ground,” Officer Colton Brown said. “He said that he felt something metal press against his head. He said he reached for the metal object and realized it was a gun.”

The two then reportedly fought on the ground. The victim told police he was able to get the gun from the suspect when someone pulled into the parking lot and spooked the people who jumped them.

The victim said the suspects then ran toward the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Harrisburg Road. He said he chased after them, pointed the gun in the air, and fired one shot.

The second victim said he was robbed of the keys to his vehicle, his wallet, pocket knife, and cell phone.

The victims told police they didn’t see if the suspects got into a vehicle, but they knew the girl they met with, Suspect #5, drove a Mercedes.

That vehicle was later stopped on Interstate 555.

Statements from the officers involved in the arrest state two of teens arrested were “very sweaty” and had grass and dirt on them.

Officer Blaine Middlecoff stated a search of the vehicle turned up “various items said to be stolen from the victims.” The stolen items were located both inside the car and on some of the suspects.

During a search of the crime scene, officers also found a marijuana pipe belonging to one of the victims. The incident report does not indicate if the victim was cited for possession of the drug paraphernalia.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, this incident is still under investigation.

The only suspect who is not a juvenile appeared in Craighead County District Court Tuesday afternoon, where a judge found probable cause to charge him with robbery and theft.

JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes told Region 8 News the juveniles involved, one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds will appear in juvenile court on robbery charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android