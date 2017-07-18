City asks sheriff's department for assistance in drug arrests

Several Tyronza residents have voiced their concerns about the crime in the city to council members and now they are asking for assistance from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.

Those concerns include people living in vacant homes, trash around houses, car break-ins and more than anything, drug crime.

“Chief Carter in Tyronza requested assistance to help them with the drug arrests in the city where we would come in and help investigate with them,” said Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Molder said for the city to reach out to them for help means that it is a serious issue but they are eager to help.

“Since I have started in law enforcement here, we have always fought drug crimes and we will continue to do so in the future,” said Molder. “It is just something that happens in towns sometimes.”

Molder said they plan to have more deputies posted up in the city and plan to focus more on active drug investigations specifically.

“We want to make sure these issues do not get out of hand,” said Molder. “Tyronza has always been a quiet town and we want to make sure it stays that way.”

Molder said it will cost them money to help the city but it is all worth it.

“I think any department will tell you that we could always use more deputies on staff,” said Molder. “Again it will cost a little but it is something we are glad to do and want to do and will do whatever it takes to help.”

Molder added that he is always willing to have teamwork among agencies in situations like this but he said participation from the community could make a difference as well.

“If we don't know there is a problem then we can't do anything about it so it is all about community work, community help and it is all about us working together as agencies and we do that throughout this county and that is what we are proud of,” said Molder.

Mayor Charles Glover told Region 8 News that is all about keeping their community clean but they will take a day at a time to make sure they handle these situations the right way legally.

