Trumann pound empty thanks to community's effort

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

After receiving support from the community, the Trumann pound is now empty.

According to Chad Henson, Trumann police chief, several people adopted one dog after another.

This comes after a recent fall out with Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers in a disagreement over an air unit.

Since then, the TAPS organization has cut ties with the city focusing their attention on surrounding areas.

Back in Trumann, Henson said they have been working with people from Little Rock and Paragould discussing options with their dog situation.

He added they also have several entities interested in making donations to Trumann Animal Control to help with issues they have with the building including the hot temperatures inside.

Henson said those renovations are expected in the near future and until then, he hopes to keep the pound empty as much as possible.

