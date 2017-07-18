Jonesboro council honors highway crews, discusses sales tax resolution

It was a busy agenda Tuesday night as council members thanked the highway crews that repaired the Harrisburg Road overpass, while also debating the pros and cons of a proposed special legislative session this year to discuss internet sales taxes.

Mayor Harold Perrin presented officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation an award for their work in repairing the Harrisburg Road overpass.

An accident at the overpass back in June killed a man and detoured traffic for some time.

Perrin credited the quick work of highway crews in repairing the highway, in which 15,000 motorists travel on a daily basis.

No council member spoke in favor of the resolution. However, council member Bobby Long, who opposed the resolution, said he believed the issue was a power and money grab.

"Truth be told, it is one of multiple ways this past session tried to increase taxes on the people of Arkansas, which includes us," Long said. "In essence, I do not see this tax proposal as funding progress but enabling a debilitating and bankrupting lust for power, spending, and control that seems to be rampant by many in office."

Perrin told council members that the Arkansas Municipal League supports the resolution and is asking for a special legislative session in Little Rock, sometime in August or September, involving the issue.

Voting in favor of the resolution were council members Charles Frierson, Gene Vance, Ann Williams, Chris Gibson, John Street, Darrel Dover, Joe Hafner and David McClain.

Voting against were Long and council members Dr. Charles Coleman, Chris Moore and Mitch Johnson.

In a related issue, Perrin also presented Dover with a commendation award for his service on the Jonesboro City Council.

Dover, who was a football coach and administrator at Nettleton before being elected to the council, is moving out of town.

Perrin thanked Dover for his service to the city, including working on the city's budget.

The term for Dover, who represented Ward 5, Position 1, was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2018.

The council also voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the city of Jonesboro to enter into an agreement with the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, through the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, to install bike racks around the city.

The University of Arkansas received a grant earlier this year to purchase the bike racks. Under the plan, the university will buy the bike racks outright, then donate the racks to the city.

