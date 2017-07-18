At 10: Update on the Black River Bridge after natural gas leak t - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Update on the Black River Bridge after natural gas leak today

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We'll have more details on the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas as crews will work overnight to clean up after today's natural gas leak.

Plus, residents in one city say they are fed up with a rise in crime. Japhanie Gray joins us with the city's plan to team up with a sheriff's office to help.

And, one city hopes to ban smoking at their parks. We'll tell you more about the Arkansas Tobacco Coalition's plan.

  • Jonesboro council honors highway crews, discusses sales tax resolution

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:35:27 GMT
    It was a busy agenda Tuesday night as council members thanked the highway crews that repaired the Harrisburg Road overpass, while also debating the pros and cons of a proposed special legislative session this year to discuss internet sales taxes.

    Black River bridge now open after gas leak

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:07:47 GMT
    According to officials, the Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is now open following a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

  • Trumann pound empty thanks to community's effort

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:16:03 GMT
    After receiving support from the community, the Trumann pound is now empty.

