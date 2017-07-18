Memphis Sees Seven-Game Winning Streak End in 4-1 Defeat

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – For the second time this season the Memphis Redbirds could not solve Oklahoma City starter Justin Masterson, and the Redbirds’ seven-game winning streak came to a close with a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Despite the loss, Memphis has won 15 of its last 18 games. The Redbirds hold a 61-34 record, which is still the best mark in all of Triple-A Baseball.

Masterson, a former St. Louis Cardinal, gave up one run on five hits in 7.0 innings for the Dodgers (51-44). This came after the right-hander shut out Memphis on one hit in 7.0 innings on April 24 in Oklahoma City.

Nick Martini had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, and Rangel Ravelo had a double. Martini has 11 multi-hit games in his last 22 starts. Marco Gonzales saw his five-start winning streak snapped, after allowing four runs and six hits in 6.0 frames. He helped himself at the plate with a single and a run scored in the third inning, accounting for the Redbirds’ only run of the night.

The Redbirds’ streak of six-straight games with a home run came to a close, but Memphis now has an extra-base hit in 20-straight games and has not committed an error in six-straight contests, both season longs. The Redbirds have not committed an error in 60.0-consecutive innings.

Memphis and Oklahoma City resume action tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds head home Friday for eight games against Las Vegas and Salt Lake.

