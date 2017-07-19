FEELING THE HEAT: Justin has temp warnings on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

More heat is coming our way over the next few days.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking heat advisories and warning around the area.

Get the latest forecast on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android