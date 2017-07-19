Dive team gets new vehicle for high water

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Dive Team has a new vehicle.

According to the team’s Facebook page, they were able to add it to their fleet through the Law Enforcement Support Office.

The dive team said the vehicle is to be used for high water.

In May, the dive team performed 11 rescues in two days.

Humvees aren’t able to do water rescues, so they had to rely on boats to travel to and from the rescues.

