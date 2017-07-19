Jonesboro building on historic register set for demolition - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro building on historic register set for demolition

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - A 110-year-old Jonesboro building listed on the National Register of Historic Places is set for demolition after a judge dismissed an appeal of a condemnation order.
    
The city of Jonesboro plans to demolish the Rosse's Home Ice Co. building because the structure has fallen into disrepair. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the city notified the building's owner in February 2015 that the building was dangerous and should be torn down.
    
Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt dismissed an appeal Monday on the condemnation order.
    
The two-story brick structure was built in 1907 as the site of the Jonesboro Wagon Factory, which made wagon wheels. It later became the Home Ice Co., which produced blocks of ice.

