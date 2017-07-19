Schedule announced for NEA District Fair

Plans for the 2017 NEA District Fair have been announced.

The fair will be at the fairgrounds located at 7001 East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro from September 18-23.

Daily fair deals are listed below:

September 18- 2 people can ride for the price of one on buddy night

September 19- Adults can get $1 off admission

September 20- Kiddie rides will be available for $1, major rides are $2, and spectacular rides are $3

September 21- Arm bands can be purchased for $15. Single ride tickets are also available for purchase

September 22- Admission is free for children under the age of 12 between the hours of 1-6 p.m.

September 23- Arm bands can be purchased for $20. Single ride tickets are also available for purchase

Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.

There will also be food vendors, the Rocky Clements Magic Show, a petting zoo and more.

Entertainment for the event has not been confirmed yet.

