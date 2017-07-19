Schedule announced for NEA District Fair - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Schedule announced for NEA District Fair

(Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Plans for the 2017 NEA District Fair have been announced.

The fair will be at the fairgrounds located at 7001 East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro from September 18-23.

Daily fair deals are listed below:

  • September 18- 2 people can ride for the price of one on buddy night 
  • September 19- Adults can get $1 off admission 
  • September 20- Kiddie rides will be available for $1, major rides are $2, and spectacular rides are $3
  • September 21- Arm bands can be purchased for $15. Single ride tickets are also available for purchase
  • September 22- Admission is free for children under the age of 12 between the hours of 1-6 p.m.
  • September 23- Arm bands can be purchased for $20. Single ride tickets are also available for purchase

Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.

There will also be food vendors, the Rocky Clements Magic Show, a petting zoo and more. 

Entertainment for the event has not been confirmed yet.

