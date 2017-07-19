Nearly a dozen lotto tickets taken from store

Police say a group of suspects tried to get lucky by taking several lottery tickets and other items without paying. But, the store they stole from does have video.

Jonesboro Police Officer Stephen Eaton took a report from a store manager at Kum & Go, 2214 Johnson Ave., early Wednesday morning.

The manager said around 1:20 a.m. three black males entered the store while one clerk was working.

One of the suspects reportedly asked for help away from the cash register while another suspect walked behind the counter. The suspect, according to the incident report, took 11 tickets valued at $110 from the roll.

The suspect then quickly walked away to a "different part of the store where he folded up the tickets and placed them in his shorts pocket," Eaton reported.

Other items were taken but the manager was unsure of exactly what the items were, according to the report.

Surveillance video captured the incident and was requested by JPD. In the meantime, photos of the suspects were emailed to the department.

No arrests were indicated in the report. However, two suspects are listed to be 20 years old with the third ranging in age from 18 to 25.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android