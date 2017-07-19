Sheriff's office goes back to school for training

Before school starts back, Region 8 law enforcement officers are sharpening their skills.

While students no longer walk the halls in the old Weiner High School building, law enforcement officers took advantage of the empty hallways to simulate real life situations in schools.

Wednesday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office worked with Weiner police, Trumann police, Arkansas State Parks, and Arkansas Probation and Parole on active shooter response training.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the two-day training focused on how to respond in a school setting.

“The first priority for law enforcement in an active shooter event is to save lives, and this class prepares them who use the proper techniques to successfully do that,” Molder said.

By working with multiple agencies that may respond in Poinsett County, Molder said they are better prepared.

“Our guys will be able to work with other agencies and be able to respond and know what other officers will do,” Molder said.

Molder helps teach the course that included classroom testing along with simulations around the school.

This training course is based on the ALERT course which stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training.

Molder said they do the training every year and have worked in other schools across Poinsett County.

He said he appreciated the Harrisburg School District allowing them to use the Weiner High School building because he feels it’s safer with the reality based guns they use.

While he hopes to never receive an active shooter call, Molder said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies will be prepared if the time comes.

