Victim: same dog, second bite; owner cited

A Caraway man told a deputy he was bitten by the same dog twice this year. The latest incident reportedly happened Tuesday evening.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy James Teague took the incident report from the victim who said he was a friend of the dog's owner, Thomas Boyd Junior, 52, of Caraway.

The 69-year-old man said he was at Boyd's residence on County Road 872 looking at a vehicle. The man claimed Boyd put the dog inside the house.

After about 10 minutes, the man decided to leave and that is when he said the dog chased him and bit him on the leg.

Teague reported taking a similar report from the same man in May. The deputy confirmed it was the same dog after the man described the dog before seeing photos Teague provided.

The deputy spoke with Boyd and asked him where the dog was.

Boyd said he gave it to another man in Needham right after the incident, according to the report.

When asked about vaccination records for the animal, Boyd said he gave the dog shots and did not have any records of them.

The man told the deputy he has "beware of dog" and "no trespassing" signs on his property. Photos of the dog and the signs were stated to be in the report from May.

Boyd was cited for not having a rabies vaccination and for violating Craighead County's Vicious Animal Ordinance.

