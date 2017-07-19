JPD: Expensive headphones swiped, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested after police said they stole pricey headphones from a cell phone store.

Jonesboro police were called to T-Mobile, 3009 E. Highland Dr., around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the shoplifting call.

Officer Keith Baggett spoke with an assistant manager who said two black men came into the store and appeared to be looking at various displays.

One of the suspects asked to see a set of headphones valued at $300. The assistant manager took them from the display and put them on the counter.

The same person asked to see another set also valued at $300.

According to the incident report, when the headphones were sitting on the counter the suspect "suddenly scooped up both boxes and he and the second male ran from the building outside to the parking lot."

The pair got into a silver Nissan Sentra with Tennessee tags. A partial tag number of "243" was listed in the report.

A woman drove the car north out of the parking lot onto Red Wolf Blvd., then turned east onto Highland.

A witness outside the business told Baggett he saw the men run from the store and tell the driver to "Go, go, go!" as they were leaving the lot.

JPD put out a broadcast about the incident between agencies in Jonesboro and West Memphis.

Over an hour later, Baggett was notified by dispatch the car was stopped by Arkansas State Police with the three suspects inside along with the stolen headphones.

Baggett transported 29-year-old Andre L. Harris and 26-year-old Leroy Woods, both of Memphis, TN, to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Both men were each charged with theft less than $1,000-shoplifting and issued $770 bonds. The men were given a Wednesday court date.

Information was taken from the woman and she was released with no citation, according to the report.

The recovered headphones were logged into evidence.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

