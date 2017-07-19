Man found guilty of child porn faces 300 years in prison

An Arkansas man convicted Wednesday of child pornography could face up to 300 years in prison.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen found David Wayne Davis, 64, of North Little Rock, guilty of 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children.

Davis could be sentenced to 300 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined as much as $300,000 on the child exploitation charges.

He is currently free on $25,000 bond awaiting his Sept. 11 sentencing.

“The actions of David Davis are disgusting,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge following his conviction.

Davis was arrested in 2015 on a search warrant executed by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

“This conviction shows that the state of Arkansas will hold these predators accountable and protect our children,” Rutledge added.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android