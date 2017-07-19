Police arrest man pulling wagon loaded with stolen goods

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say they found him pulling a wagon full of stolen goods.

According to court documents, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Timothy Dale Allen broke into a home in the 600-block of Poplar.

Detectives said he stole a 42-inch Sanyo TV, jewelry, credit cards, and other items belonging to the victim.

Police spotted Allen on Gee Street Tuesday morning pulling a wagon loaded with the stolen items, the probable cause affidavit stated. The victim reportedly positively identified the items as theirs.

Detective Kari Varner noted in the affidavit that Allen also had a wallet with the victim’s Social Security card and two Arkansas drivers licenses, along with various debit cards in his pocket.

Upon reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Allen with residential burglary, theft of credit/debit cards, and theft of property less than $1,000.

Boling set Allen’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android