Woman claims ex-boyfriend tried to strangle her with dog leash

Jonesboro police are investigating a woman’s claims that her ex-boyfriend tried to choke her with a dog leash.

The 19-year-old victim told Officer Susan Gray that her boyfriend and his younger brother came to her home on West Jefferson Street on Tuesday and started destroying her property.

She said the 19-year-old suspect told his brother to start with the baby’s room “because that would hurt her the most.”

The woman said she began to cry and asked the suspect’s brother to help her, but he took a crowbar and started destroying the house.

The woman said her ex then wrapped a dog leash around both of his hands then placed it around her neck, attempting to strangle her.

When she managed to pull the leash off, the woman said her ex-boyfriend grabbed a curtain and wrapped it around her face to prevent her screaming for help or breathing, the incident report stated.

By this point, she said the suspect finally calmed down, and his brother left the home. But, she said the suspect stayed and would not allow her to use her phone. She also stated that he held a long, two-pronged fork to her back and would not let her get up.

When asked why she waited so long to call the police, the woman said she was scared and did not know what to do.

Gray noted a large flat-screen TV had been shattered and defaced with purple nail polish. The victim said the suspect had destroyed it during the incident.

The officer completed a Domestic Violence Threat Assessment and, based on the woman’s answers, referred her to screen in as protocol. The woman told Gray she was “truly in fear for her safety.”

