Man pleads guilty to sexual assault - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A man initially charged with raping a younger relative pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree sexual assault.

Third Judicial District Circuit Judge Phil Smith sentenced Zachary Clinton Long, 24, of Newport to six years of supervised probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Long’s victim also asked the judge to remove the no-contact order, which Smith did.

Prosecutors said the victim, who is a relative, was nine years old when the sexual assault occurred. Long was 14 at the time. However, the incident was not reported until several years later when Long was serving time on another rape charge.

Prosecutors had initially charged Long with rape in this case but said the victim refused to cooperate, forcing them to reduce the charge to sexual assault.

