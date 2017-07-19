Hansen Named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/19/17) – Arkansas State redshirt junior quarterback Justice Hansen has been named one of 47 nominees for the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, acknowledging performance on the field as well as character, citizenship, integrity and honor for the game of football.

Hansen was a 2016 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention selections after passing for 2,719 yards and 19 touchdowns. He went 8-2 as a starter and helped the Red Wolves to a victory over UCF in the Cure Bowl, while guiding the offense to 219.2 yards per game.

The Edmond, Okla, native posted 2,850 yards of total offense, the seventh most in school history. He also averaged 8.0 yards per pass completion, the highest mark in the Sun Belt and 31st best in all of FBS. He threw for at least 200 yards in seven games and had a season-high of 393 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette, which was the sixth most in A-State history in a single game.

He joins Corey Leonard as the only two quarterbacks in Red Wolves’ history to have been named to the award’s watch list.

Hansen was a two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Players of the Week in 2016, and was named a Manning Award Star for the week of Oct. 31 after passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

He was a fourth-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick by Phil Steele and was ranked as the No. 43 “Top NFL Draft Eligible Quarterback” in the nation by the publication as well.

