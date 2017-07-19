Boil water order issued for Biggers Waterworks

The Biggers Waterworks in Randolph County is under a boil water order.

According to the Department of Health, the order is a precautionary measure due to contaminated water possibly entering the distribution system. This occurred due to an equipment malfunction.

Officials said the water may be unsafe to consume. Water used for drinking or cooking must be boiled briskly for 1 minute before using.

The order will remain in effect until 2 tests indicate the water is not contaminated.

