Boil water order issued for Biggers Waterworks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boil water order issued for Biggers Waterworks

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Biggers Waterworks in Randolph County is under a boil water order.

According to the Department of Health, the order is a precautionary measure due to contaminated water possibly entering the distribution system. This occurred due to an equipment malfunction.

Officials said the water may be unsafe to consume. Water used for drinking or cooking must be boiled briskly for 1 minute before using.

The order will remain in effect until 2 tests indicate the water is not contaminated.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Boil water order issued for Biggers Waterworks

    Boil water order issued for Biggers Waterworks

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:57:17 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:01:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Biggers Waterworks in Randolph County is under a boil water order.

    The Biggers Waterworks in Randolph County is under a boil water order.

  • Nearly a dozen lotto tickets taken from store

    Nearly a dozen lotto tickets taken from store

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-07-19 16:41:26 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:00:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Police say a group of suspects tried to get lucky by taking several lottery tickets and other items without paying. But, the store they stole from does have video.

    Police say a group of suspects tried to get lucky by taking several lottery tickets and other items without paying. But, the store they stole from does have video.

  • Victim: same dog, second bite; owner cited

    Victim: same dog, second bite; owner cited

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-07-19 17:48:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:58:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Caraway man told a deputy he was bitten by the same dog twice this year. The latest incident reportedly happened Tuesday evening.

    A Caraway man told a deputy he was bitten by the same dog twice this year. The latest incident reportedly happened Tuesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly