Boil water order lifted for Biggers Waterworks

The Biggers Waterworks in Randolph County is no longer under a boil water order.

The Arkansas Department of Health stated in news release that bacteriological samples taken on Monday were found to be free of contamination.

ADH issued the order as a precautionary measure on July 19 due to contaminated water possibly entering the distribution system. This occurred due to an equipment malfunction.

The water in the system is considered safe for human consumption, according to ADH and Biggers Waterworks.

