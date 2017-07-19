Prosecutor: Manslaughter charges filed in June beating death

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce says his office has filed charges against a Pocahontas man accused of beating another man with a bat.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Boyce confirmed to Region 8 News that Bruce LaJuan, 34, of Pocahontas, will face manslaughter charges in the death of 37-year-old Randy Mantiera.

Pocahontas police say LaJuan and Mantiera got into a fight in early June at the Ridgeland Apartments. LaJuan told police Mantiera attacked him first, and then threatened to run him and his family over. That's when LaJuan admitted to taking an aluminum bat and hitting Mantiera in the head.

LaJuan was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

When Mantiera died at a Memphis hospital three days later, Police Chief Cecil Tackett talked to prosecutors about amending the charges.

LaJuan is scheduled to appear in circuit court on August 1.

