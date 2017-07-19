Investigation closed into fire at iconic Arkansas restaurant

SCOTT, Ark. (AP) - The cause of a fire that destroyed an iconic Arkansas restaurant has been ruled undetermined.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that an investigation into the May 30 fire at Cotham's Mercantile found no indication of arson and the investigation is now closed.

Cotham's was built in 1917 and opened as a general store for farmers in the area east of Little Rock.

A small restaurant was opened in the store in 1984 and featured a large hamburger known as the "Hubcap Burger." It became of favorite of local politicians, including then-Gov. Bill Clinton.

A second location was later opened near the state Capitol in Little Rock.

