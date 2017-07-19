JPD investigates break-in at Dollar General

Jonesboro police are looking for the suspects in a break-in at a business early Wednesday and are asking for help from the public in arresting the suspects.

According to authorities, the three suspects broke the front glass door at the Dollar General store on North Church Street around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. From there, the suspects went into the store with two of the suspects stealing items while a third person went to the back of the store, police said.

Officers later watched the security video from the store to see what happened.

"One of the suspects uses what appears to be a hammer and breaks the glass on the door before reaching in and unlocking the door. The three suspects then enter the store and two of the suspects go behind the counter and begin to steal items," Officer Brandon D. Butler said in a police report. "The suspects took a BB pistol from the top of a cigarette case and a blue tooth speaker from the same area before stealing several cartons of cigarettes. At this point two of the suspects exit through the front door and the remaining suspect exits through the back of the store."

The suspects then left in a vehicle parked nearby, officials said.

Anyone with information on the break-in can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867.

