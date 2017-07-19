Deputies find marijuana plants during search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies find marijuana plants during search

(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department website) (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department website)
GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

Mississippi County deputies and Gosnell police would like to have a talk with the person or persons who planted nearly 20 marijuana plants in the Gosnell area. 

According to a media release, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit and Gosnell police found the plants behind an abandoned home. Officials said the plants were being processed for DNA and fingerprints for possible clues. 

Anyone with information on the case can call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office at 870-658-2243.

