Jury finds Jackson guilty of murder, robbery

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, a Mississippi County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Jackson of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Yuri McKeever in June 2016.

Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Jackson to 20 years in prison on the murder charge and 20 years on the aggravated robbery charge, Ellington said.

The sentences will run consecutively.

Ellington credited Blytheville police and deputy prosecutor Curtis Walker with making a strong case to the jury.

"Curtis Walker spent many hours with police officers, witnesses and the victim's family in preparing this case. I know the people of Blytheville and Mississippi County appreciate his hard work," Ellington said.

Jackson's co-defendant, Michael King, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Evidence in the case showed King was the person who killed McKeever, Ellington said.

