Community members donate to special education class

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A small-town group worked hard to raise money for a new special education classroom.

The Lake City Spring Fest Committee raised $1,000 to give to students at Riverside West Elementary.

LeeAnn Harrell, the schools principal, was surprised.

They came to me and approached me and asked if I had a need, she said. And, I do. I have a new resource teacher. She will have a self-contained room. She mentioned she wanted to buy alternative seating and sensory items for her classroom.

The donation came just in time before the start of a new school year kicks back in full gear.

This is one of the greatest gifts I think we could've ever gotten, Harrell said. It's going to allow these children to have a better education to have a better way of learning and I thank them so much.

The school plans to use the money to buy furniture for the students so they are not confined to a desk and a chair.

A lot of times autistic children have sensory issues, she said. We want to purchase some things that will help them with those issues. It will also help them with physical and occupational therapy. With those who are fidgety, you have all these things you can buy for desks, bands, and things like that.

Harrell said the new teacher is currently shopping around for the new supplies

The school hopes to have the new classroom filled with the new supplies by the start of the school year.

