Mississippi Co. Union Mission needs air unit

There's no doubt it's hot outside.

The Mississippi County Union Mission, located in Blytheville, said they need a new air unit.

According to Shari King, executive director of the Mississippi County Union Mission, they are hoping to get funding to install a new air conditioning unit for their homeless shelter.

King said the Mission is the only shelter in the county to take in anyone in need of food, clothing, and a safe place to stay.

Also, the Mission has served Mississippi County for 61 years.

"We serve men, women and children 24/7," she said. "We have outreached programs for our community which is Mississippi County and the entire county. We have a clothing outreach, a food program that we use with the Food Bank of NEA and Feeding America to help provide for; and we have a soup kitchen."

King said the mission has served over 3,000 homeless people in Mississippi County this year.

However, she said they're working on a renovation project to make their shelter more environmental friendly.

King said their air conditioning unit has been down since May.

She said the only way to get cool air is if they keep the doors of their chapel open.

But, King said they're working on a grant with the Department of Human Services to help get a new air unit.

"The air conditioner that is out now covers the three offices, the lobby, the hallway, the lunchroom and the kitchen,” she said. “It was not working well to begin with and we wore it out. So, they're looking at splitting the areas that are covered with the two units and it should be more efficient as well as cooling better."

King said the air unit may cost around $8,700.

She said they hope to have their new unit up and running by the end of July.

If you're interested in making a donation to the Mississippi County Union Mission, contact their office at 870-763-8380; or P.O. Box 501, Blytheville, AR 72315.

