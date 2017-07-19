Jonesboro fills councilman position

After the resignation of former council member Darrel Dover, the city of Jonesboro filled the vacant seat in Ward 5 Tuesday night.

LJ Bryant will now hold the title of a Jonesboro city councilman after council members selected him out of eight other candidates that spoke during the meeting.

Bryant said he knows he has a lot to learn but he hopes to be as wise as city leaders so he can fulfill his role as a voice for Jonesboro residents.

"I want to go out into my ward and have town halls and have coffee," said Bryant. "I always love to have coffee with folks and hear what is on their mind. Tonight it was evident that there is a lot of passionate citizens of Jonesboro that feel strongly about a lot of different issues so it is important that they are heard."

According to the City of Jonesboro's Facebook page, Dover and his family plan to move to Northwest Arkansas.

Before resigning, Mayor Harold Perrin presented Dover with a proclamation for his years of service.

Bryant will take his seat in the next city council meeting.

