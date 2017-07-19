Jonesboro looks to fill councilman's position

According to the City of Jonesboro's Facebook page, Darrel Dover resigned following his last city council meeting Tuesday night.

The post added that Dover and his family plan to move to Northwest Arkansas, leaving a vacant seat on the council.

According to Bill Campbell, Director of Communications, the council will begin the process of having someone reapply for the seat before the council votes for a replacement.

Campbell said the vote comes due to the fact that there are less than two years left on Dover's term.

Before resigning, Mayor Harold Perrin presented Dover with a proclamation for his years of service.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android