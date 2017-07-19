Independence Co. group looks to create tourism brand - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Independence Co. group looks to create tourism brand

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Impact Independence County Tourism Committee wants to establish a new tourism brand for the area and would like the help of citizens.

According to a press release, the first workshop will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Room.

Tourism Director Kyle Christopher said they plan to use this meeting to find out what attracts people who visit or live in the area and then market the brand to more people in Batesville and Independence County.

"We want to get those perceptions from all different walks of life because maybe what I enjoy about living here may be different from somebody else," Christopher said. "So we're going to take all of those into consideration and really come up with a personality of our area."

Those wishing to participate must RSVP by Monday, July 24.

You can also email tourism@mybatesville.org or contact Christopher at 870-793-2378.

