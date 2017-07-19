Group raises money for supplies for special needs classroom

One group at an elementary school went above and beyond to give to a special needs class just in time for the school year.

The Lake City Spring Fest Committee learned the special needs class at Riverside West Elementary School will have a new resource teacher.

Thanks to a $1,000 donation, the teacher will be able to purchase alternative seating and sensory items for the classroom.

"This is one of the greatest gifts I think we could've ever gotten," Principal LeeAnn Harrell said. "It's going to allow these children to have a better education to have a better way of learning and I thank them so much."

Harrell said they hope to have the new classroom installed with the new supplies by the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android