Group raises money for supplies for special needs classroom - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group raises money for supplies for special needs classroom

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

One group at an elementary school went above and beyond to give to a special needs class just in time for the school year.

The Lake City Spring Fest Committee learned the special needs class at Riverside West Elementary School will have a new resource teacher.

Thanks to a $1,000 donation, the teacher will be able to purchase alternative seating and sensory items for the classroom.

"This is one of the greatest gifts I think we could've ever gotten," Principal LeeAnn Harrell said. "It's going to allow these children to have a better education to have a better way of learning and I thank them so much."

Harrell said they hope to have the new classroom installed with the new supplies by the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City works to revamp downtown area with arts/entertainment center

    City works to revamp downtown area with arts/entertainment center

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:17:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:34:06 GMT
    The Coston Building in Osceola (Source: KAIT)The Coston Building in Osceola (Source: KAIT)

    An over 100-year-old building in Osceola may have some new life as city residents work on a plan to revitalize their downtown area. 

    An over 100-year-old building in Osceola may have some new life as city residents work on a plan to revitalize their downtown area. 

  • breaking

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:03:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:29:32 GMT

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

  • Group raises money for supplies for special needs classroom

    Group raises money for supplies for special needs classroom

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:10:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:21:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One group at an elementary school went above and beyond to give to a special needs class just in time for the school year.

    One group at an elementary school went above and beyond to give to a special needs class just in time for the school year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly