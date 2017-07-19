City works to revamp downtown area with arts/entertainment center

An over 100-year-old building in Osceola may have some new life as city residents work on a plan to revitalize their downtown area.

Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore said the Coston building, one of 12 properties in Osceola on the National Register of Historic Places, will be revamped to change the building into an arts and entertainment center.

The building on West Hale Avenue is named after attorney J.T. Coston, who represented the R.E.L. Wilson farm interests and worked in building drainage districts in Mississippi County, officials said.

The city received a $21,000 grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to repair and clean up the building. Kennemore said the goal is to provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy the arts.

"We want it to be a variety of fine arts type activities going on in there. If a painter wanted to teach oil painting to some students or teach music or singing lessons; or anything. They can reserve it, and for a minimum fee for clean up and all and utilities. We would make it available," Kennemore said.

The project is expected to cost around $30,000, with the center ready to go by next year.

