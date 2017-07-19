Clean-up ordinance draws ire, support - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Clean-up ordinance draws ire, support

Caraway city officials have approved an ordinance dealing with cleaning up the town. Supporters of the ordinance have said grass is waist high in some areas. (Source: KAIT) Caraway city officials have approved an ordinance dealing with cleaning up the town. Supporters of the ordinance have said grass is waist high in some areas. (Source: KAIT)
CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

An ordinance in Caraway seeking to clean up messy areas has residents criticizing it as well as supporters saying the ordinance was needed. 

Caraway Police Chief William Hicks said Wednesday that city leaders just want a presentable community and are giving out fines to people who are not following the city ordinance. 

Douglas Coursey said the ordinance is tough. Coursey said police have knocked on his door about grass being two inches too high in his yard. Coursey said he considers himself poor and does not always have the financial means to keep his yard mowed. 

Others who live in the Craighead County town are in a similar situation, and Coursey said he has mixed feelings on the issue. 

"It's kind of tough when they hit you with $250 because you couldn't mow your yard even though you have a legit reason why you couldn't - I guess they don't realize a lot of us can't spare $250 without taking out of our children's mouth," Coursey said. 

Since getting a warning, Coursey said he has worked to keep his yard up. 

However, Hicks said the problem has been so bad in some areas of town that grass is waist high with trash lying around. 

