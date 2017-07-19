Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Clay County on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Piggott police stopped a vehicle driven by Donald Grider.

Officers conducted a probation search and found three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and over $7,000 in cash, the post noted.

Grider and two passengers, Macy Crowder and Bradley Moore, were taken to the Clay County jail and face possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges.

Grider also faces fleeing and resisting arrest charges due to Grider trying to run from the scene before being caught, officials said.

