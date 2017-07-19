Technology helps football players stay safe in the heat

With football practices underway across Region 8, it is imperative that students are taking enough breaks and drinking plenty of water in this excessive heat.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan visited Pad Camp at Greene County Tech Wednesday and learned about a technology athletic trainers are using to keep football players safe outdoors.

According to Chad Sturkie, the athletic trainer at GCT, a Wet Bulb Globe Temperature sensor is used to determine how long water breaks should be for the players.

“The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is what we go by as far as athletic trainers. The NATA, our association, has set up guidelines, so green is the safest zone. Yellow is a step up from green and then it goes to orange, then black,” said Sturkie. “After black, you have to cut off activity.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

This is a little different from heat index, which only takes into account temperature and humidity.

Sturkie told Region 8 News that, because conditions were in the yellow zone on Wednesday, the football players had to take three, 4-minute breaks every hour.

The yellow zone also allows players to keep their pads on during practice.

Since summer is still going strong, these sun-safe practices will need to continue until temperatures can drop to more comfortable levels.

