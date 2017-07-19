Debate over medical marijuana, Second Amendment over new law

The ability to receive a medical marijuana card from the state of Arkansas and the right to own a firearm may be in conflict due to a federal law, state health officials said this week.

According to a report from our Fayetteville NBC affiliate KNWA, the right to carry a firearm can be taken away if a person applies for a medical marijuana card. Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in the 2016 elections.

However, officials said the questions and the ensuing debate have continued in each state that has legalized medical marijuana.

Robert Reed, who is a veteran, said he would not apply for a card until there was a change in the law.

Reed, who served in the military for 16 years, said he suffers from PTSD and other medical conditions.

However, state health officials say that due to medical marijuana being a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law, a person cannot legally own a weapon due to federal law superseding state law.

A state health official said the problem in the two laws is at the federal end.

"You won't be denied the medical marijuana card. There's actually a provision in the constitutional amendment that you can't be denied a license. So they may continue to give a concealed carry license to someone. It's really a problem at the federal level, not the state level," Robert Brech with the Arkansas Department of Health said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android