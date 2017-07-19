At 10: More on Jonesboro crash, man saved after lawnmower accident

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We'll have an update on the crash on Culberhouse in Jonesboro tonight. Hear from one of the drivers involved.

Also, Japhanie Gray sat down with the family of a GCT worker who was injured after he fell under a lawnmower. They want to thank the mysterious men who helped.

And, after a Faulkner County judge pleaded guilty to bribery charges, he officially reported to prison today. Hear from his last moments before he went behind bars at 10.