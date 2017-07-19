At 10: More on Jonesboro crash, man saved after lawnmower accide - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: More on Jonesboro crash, man saved after lawnmower accident

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We'll have an update on the crash on Culberhouse in Jonesboro tonight. Hear from one of the drivers involved.

Also, Japhanie Gray sat down with the family of a GCT worker who was injured after he fell under a lawnmower. They want to thank the mysterious men who helped.

And, after a Faulkner County judge pleaded guilty to bribery charges, he officially reported to prison today. Hear from his last moments before he went behind bars at 10.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured in lawn mower accident, good samaritans save his life

    Man injured in lawn mower accident, good samaritans save his life

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:37:53 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Cameron Facebook)(Source: Jeff Cameron Facebook)

    It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good samaritans saved his life.

    It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good samaritans saved his life.

  • breaking

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:03:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:34:22 GMT

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

  • Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

    Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:03:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:14:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph. 

    According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly