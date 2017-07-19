$1 million bond set in pursuit case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

$1 million bond set in pursuit case

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Alabama man faces a multitude of charges and is being held on a $1 million bond after a pursuit Wednesday night in Fulton County. 

Rodney Merrell Mayhand of Birmingham, Ala. was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree battery on a police officer, felony fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, DWI-drugs, driving left of center and careless and prohibited driving in connection with the case. 

Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork said Mayhand was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after the pursuit. 

Roork said a Salem officer stopped a stolen vehicle in the Salem area around 7:45 p.m. The officer, who tweaked his back as he was being dragged by the vehicle, was able to talk to the suspect, Roork said. 

However, the suspect drove off east on U.S. 62/412. 

Roork said the pursuit went in speeds in excess of 100 mph and that Fulton County deputy Dallas Montgomery attempted to put out spike strips to stop the car. However, the suspect's vehicle rear ended the deputy's patrol car at nearly 100 mph.

Montgomery was treated and released.

