Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph. 

Roork said a Salem officer stopped a stolen vehicle in the Salem area around 7:45 p.m. The officer was able to talk to the suspect, whose name has not been released. 

However, the suspect drove off east on U.S. 62/412. 

Roork said the pursuit went in speeds in excess of 100 mph and that Fulton County deputy Dallas Montgomery attempted to put out spike strips to stop the car. However, the suspect's vehicle rear ended the deputy's patrol car at nearly 100 mph.

Montgomery was treated and released and the Salem officer was not injured.

There is no condition reported on the suspect, who was wanted out of Alabama, Roork said.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man injured in lawn mower accident, good samaritans save his life

    Man injured in lawn mower accident, good samaritans save his life

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:37:53 GMT
    (Source: Jeff Cameron Facebook)(Source: Jeff Cameron Facebook)

    It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good samaritans saved his life.

    It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good samaritans saved his life.

  • breaking

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:03:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:34:22 GMT

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

    Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says. 

  • Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

    Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:03:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:14:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph. 

    According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly