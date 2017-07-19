Fulton County pursuit leads to arrest

According to Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, a suspect was airlifted to a Batesville hospital Wednesday night after a pursuit reached nearly 100 mph.

Roork said a Salem officer stopped a stolen vehicle in the Salem area around 7:45 p.m. The officer was able to talk to the suspect, whose name has not been released.

However, the suspect drove off east on U.S. 62/412.

Roork said the pursuit went in speeds in excess of 100 mph and that Fulton County deputy Dallas Montgomery attempted to put out spike strips to stop the car. However, the suspect's vehicle rear ended the deputy's patrol car at nearly 100 mph.

Montgomery was treated and released and the Salem officer was not injured.

There is no condition reported on the suspect, who was wanted out of Alabama, Roork said.

